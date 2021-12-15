Steve Isakowitz on Aerospace Corp.’s Commercial Space Futures Organization

The Aerospace Corp. has formed a Commercial Space Futures organization to help connect space startups to the government, SpaceNews reported Tuesday.

Steve Isakowitz, president and CEO of the Aerospace Corp., said the new organization will focus on “making sure that those entities [that are offering technologies to the government] will, in fact, succeed” and addressing “major obstacles” that keep the government from doing business with industry.

He said Aerospace would help companies gain access to facilities to perform prototyping work and build up confidence in the government as a client through Commercial Space Futures.

“So we’re hoping that through our Commercial Space Futures, we’re going to be able to directly address those things, to work with our government partners to make sure that industry has the best shot” at securing new business, Isakowitz added.

