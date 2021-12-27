Survey: 89% of State, Local IT Managers See Data Analytics as Modern Government Necessity

Eighty-nine percent of 150 surveyed information technology and program managers from state and local governments said data analytics is essential to modern government.

MeriTalk said it conducted the study with the help of Amazon Web Services, Intel and Pure Storage to learn how SLG organizations apply data analytics and identify the requirements of data-driven governments.

According to 90 percent of the respondents, their data analytics use has seen progress over the past two years, and 53 percent of them said they improved their data applications to support key decision making. A separate 63 percent responded they are in the early or mid-level stages of maturing their data analytics.

The study also found that 41 percent of respondents experience challenges associated with a lack of workforce and staffing expertise.

In addition, 98 percent of respondents said data analytics can augment government priorities including public safety, public health and cybersecurity.