The Capital Group Introduces Health Insurance Offering for GovCon Industry

The Capital Group, a subsidiary of insurance distributor BRP Group, has created a unit with the goal of helping government contracting companies implement health care plans and programs for employees.

GovCon Health group seeks to work with vendors serving the federal market to help them simplify the delivery of medical insurance benefits to their workforce, BRP said Tuesday.

The newly formed business will offer clients of all sizes access to a network of nationwide insurance providers such as BlueCross Blue Shield, UnitedHealthcare and Aetna.

Bethesda, Maryland-based GovCon Health delivers group benefits packages for a range of needs, from liability to health care and retirement. It offers liability coverage for technology companies that provides services to federal and state government agencies.