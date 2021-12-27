Tyler Subsidiary Extends Digital Government Services Contract With Oklahoma

The state of Oklahoma has renewed a contract with Tyler Technologies’ NIC subsidiary to continue receiving digital government and payments services for an additional five years.

Tyler Technologies said Tuesday the agreement builds on NIC’s 20 years of experience in providing a range of digital services to the state including the processing of more than $6 billion worth of payments from over four million transactions in 2020.

The deal comes after the Plano, Texas-based software provider completed its acquisition of NIC in a $2.3 billion all-cash transaction in a push to expand its technology offerings to the public sector.

NIC is a provider of digital platforms and payment services to government clients. In Oklahoma, it has delivered more than 400 digital government services and information across over 125 state and local government agencies.

“We have become a true strategic partner, closely aligned with the state’s overall goals for digital government and payment services. Now, as a part of Tyler, we can bring even more services and innovation to the state of Oklahoma,” said Connie Pearson, general manager of NIC Oklahoma.