in Contract Awards, News

Vectrus Subsidiary Books $92M Army Deal for Logistics Support Services

Vectrus Subsidiary Books $92M Army Deal for Logistics Support Services - top government contractors - best government contracting event

A Vectrus company has received a $92.1 million contract modification to perform logistics support services for the U.S. Army.

Vectrus Mission Solutions will conduct contract work in Fayetteville, North Carolina, through March 31, 2023, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

The Army will initially obligate $12.3 million in fiscal 2022 funds allotted for the service branch’s operation and maintenance activities.

Vectrus Mission Solutions was formed following Vectrus’ acquisition of Alexandria, Virginia-based Sentel in January 2018. The move was aimed at expanding the former’s logistics, information technology and technical service offerings and its footprint in the intelligence and federal civilian sectors.

Sentel worked with intelligence agencies, military service branches and other government customers.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

Defense DepartmentDODGovconlogistics supportomdac-swacaUS armyVectrusVectrus Mission Solutions

Executive Spotlight: ICF CEO John Wasson - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Executive Spotlight: ICF CEO John Wasson
Report: SpaceX Secures $337M in Equity Financing Round - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Report: SpaceX Secures $337M in Equity Financing Round