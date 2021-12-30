Vectrus Subsidiary Books $92M Army Deal for Logistics Support Services

A Vectrus company has received a $92.1 million contract modification to perform logistics support services for the U.S. Army.

Vectrus Mission Solutions will conduct contract work in Fayetteville, North Carolina, through March 31, 2023, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

The Army will initially obligate $12.3 million in fiscal 2022 funds allotted for the service branch’s operation and maintenance activities.

Vectrus Mission Solutions was formed following Vectrus’ acquisition of Alexandria, Virginia-based Sentel in January 2018. The move was aimed at expanding the former’s logistics, information technology and technical service offerings and its footprint in the intelligence and federal civilian sectors.

Sentel worked with intelligence agencies, military service branches and other government customers.