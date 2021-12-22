VMware’s Keith Nakasone on Multicloud Strategy

Keith Nakasone, a federal strategist at VMware, said a multicloud strategy could provide agencies a single set of management platforms that could enable them to ensure the security of configurations across cloud environments.

“A platform that provides a single set of tools across the infrastructure gives agencies consistent cross-cloud governance and compliance. As a result, they can better track spending, manage services and mitigate security risks,” Nakasone wrote in a Nextgov article published Tuesday.

He noted that multicloud management tools could offer agencies an operating model and the flexibility when it comes to selecting cloud offerings. Such management platforms could provide agencies visibility into various cloud instances and immediately detect issues.

Nakasone, former deputy assistant commissioner at the General Services Administration, also discussed how a multicloud strategy could help agencies reduce the risk of business disruptions and accelerate cloud migrations.

“With ready access to security-compliant infrastructure and app catalogs, developers can build and deploy applications faster, without compromising security,” he added.