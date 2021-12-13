Voyager Space Adds Former Airbus Exec Dirk Hoke to Advisory Board

Voyager Space has appointed Dirk Hoke, former CEO of Airbus’ defense and space business, to its advisory board.

In his new position, Hoke will leverage his 25 years of industry experience to advise Voyager Space on its expansion efforts in alignment with the company’s mission of creating a vertically integrated and publicly traded NewSpace company.

Dylan Taylor, CEO and chairman of Voyager Space cited Hoke’s unique skill set and “global experience” as an asset to the company’s advisory board.

“Having someone like Dirk who can provide guidance on both commercial and government space applications, coupled with his knowledge of the global digital space is incredibly valuable to us,” said Taylor.

Prior to his time at Airbus, Hoke spent 10 years at Siemens, where he served as CEO of multiple company divisions, including customer services, large drives and industry solutions. Hoke also notably led Siemens’ global operations as head of the transportation systems business in China, the industrial solutions segment in Germany and business operations in Africa.

Currently, Hoke runs his own digital transformation-focused consulting and investment firm in Nuremberg, Germany.