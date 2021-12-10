Former Boeing Government Services Head Ed Dolanski to Join VSE Board

Ed Dolanski, former president of U.S. government services at Boeing, has been appointed to the board of directors of Alexandria, Virginia-based aftermarket services provider VSE in a move that takes effect Jan. 1.

Dolanski has more than three decades of senior leadership experience and is co-founder of management consulting firm First Watch Group, VSE said Thursday.

He spent nearly 13 years at Boeing where he led a business unit that served as a logistics contractor for the Department of Defense and performed sustainment work on multiple platforms.

Prior to Boeing, he held various leadership roles at legacy Raytheon company’s network centric systems and aircraft businesses.

The John Brown University graduate also serves on the advisory boards at Catalyze Dallas and the Texas Blockchain Council and a member of the Business Executives for National Security.

VSE said the upcoming addition of Dolanski will expand the company’s board to nine members.