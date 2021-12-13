Paul Longsworth Named President of Westinghouse’s Government Services Subsidiary

Paul Longsworth, a 35-year public and private sector veteran, has been appointed to succeed Bob Cochran as president of the government services subsidiary at Westinghouse Electric Company.

He will lead the business that provides nuclear technologies and services to government customers such as the departments of Energy and Defense, Westinghouse said Monday.

Longsworth previously held a 16-year career at Fluor in vice president roles responsible for secure services, nuclear and environmental, new ventures and business development.

Prior to Fluor, he worked at the Department of Energy as deputy administrator for defense nuclear proliferation from 2003 to 2005.

He started his career with DOE in 1986 as staff assistant for cabinet affairs and was elevated to program manager within the department’s environmental management office in 1989.

Longsworth also served as a professional staff member on the Senate Armed Services Committee.