Zenoss to Expand IT Software Deployment for Air Force Intell System

Zenoss will help the Air Force Research Laboratory expand the implementation of an information technology monitoring platform for the service branch’s Distributed Common Ground System under a multisite software contract expansion.

The company said Tuesday its IT operations platform offers the laboratory personnel a common operating picture of the DCGS infrastructure, also known as the AN/GSQ-272 Sentinel weapon system, being used at more than 60 sites.

DCGS is designed for collecting, processing, exploiting, analyzing and disseminating ISR information from a network of intelligence sensors and technologies.

Reston, Virginia-based Intelligent Waves, a federal sector partner of Zenoss, installs the latter’s software at Air Force facilities.

The branch initially awarded the software contract in late 2016.