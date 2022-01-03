3 Cubic-Made Network Switches Added to DODIN Approved Products List

Three Cubic-made rugged network switching modules have been included in the Department of Defense Information Network’s approved product list.

The inclusion of Cubic Mission and Performance division’s M3-SE-SW24G, M3X-S8G and M3-24G switches in the master list enables the technologies to be used across the DOD infrastructure, the company said Monday.

The Cubic products are the DODIN APL’s only switch modules embedded with Cisco technology.

M3-SE-SW24G comes in a small form factor and features two 10-gigabit SFP+ and 24 gigabit ethernet network ports. The network switching module also integrates with Cisco’s ESS 3300 embedded switch, allows for a power over ethernet + option for 24 ports and is made to deliver enterprise performance for command post environments.

Meanwhile, M3X-S8G and M3X-24G support the M3X Expeditionary Compute and Networking platform’s gigabit switching and deliver high-speed networking for edge teams.

M3X-S8G offers two 10-gigabit ethernet or SFP+ ports and eight one-gigabit ethernet ports. On the other hand, M3X-S24G provides two 10-gigabit SFP+ fiber ports and 24 gigabit ethernet ports.

M3-SE and M3X switches are stackable and modular, allowing users to modify server deployments without having to apply large design changes.

Users may employ Cubic’s DVICE software to configure the switches for missions.