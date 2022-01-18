Agile Defense Receives ATO for DuroSuite STIG Automation Tool

An Agile Defense-made automation tool for Security Technical Implementation Guides compliance was granted authority to operate on the networks of the Department of Defense.

The company said Monday its DuroSuite is designed for security configuration audits and vulnerability remediation efforts as well as compliance with the Defense Information Systems Agency’s STIGs.

According to Hector Collazo, director of technology at Agile Defense, DuroSuite could help government customers evaluate security configuration and address vulnerabilities identified in the DISA security standard.

DuroSuite has flexible and scalable automation capability and leverages configuration management playbooks.

STIGs are set to stop advanced persistent threats and other risks from accessing DOD networks; as such, systems connected to the defense platforms are required to comply with STIG requirements. Federal agencies undergo routine audits for compliance.