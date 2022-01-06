Air Force Vet Terry Phillips Appointed SVP, CSO of Leidos; Vicki Schmanske Quoted

Leidos has named Terry Phillips, former U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations executive director, as the Reston, Virginia-based information technology company’s senior vice president and chief security officer.

He will lead, manage and direct activities within Leidos’ Global Security Organization as well as oversee compliance efforts with national security standards for U.S. and foreign government customers, the company said Thursday.

“Terry has managed some of the Department of Defense’s most sensitive capabilities, technologies and operations and we’re thrilled to welcome him to Leidos,” commented Vicki Schmanske, executive vice president of corporate operations at Leidos.

Schmanske cited Phillips’ decades of experience as “instrumental” to the company’s corporate global security strategy.

Previously, Phillips held the role of executive director of the Air Force’s Office of Special Investigations and the Office of Special Projects, in which he was responsible for ensuring enterprise security and delivering counterintelligence support for weapon systems, technologies and operations for the Air Force, Space Force and Department of Defense.

During his more than two decades of service with the Air Force, Phillips also served as director of counterintelligence for the OSI and the European Command in addition to his post as U.S. counterintelligence representative to NATO.

Phillips led operations for the OSI Anti-Terrorism Specialty Team, and he earned a Bronze Star Medal for his service as special agent in charge of the Kirkuk Air Base in Iraq.