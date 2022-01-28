in Contract Awards, News

Amentum Wins $73M Contract to Support Navy’s Overseas Operations

Amentum has secured a $73.03 million contract to support the overseas operations of the U.S. Navy in the Philippines potentially until April 2027.

The cost-plus-incentive-fee contract for support services covers a base period, four optional periods, a demobilization phase and a six-month service extension, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

Fiscal 2022 Navy operation and maintenance funds worth $9 million were obligated on the award and will expire before the fiscal year ends.

The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command based at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii picked the Germantown, Maryland-headquartered company for the support contract out of a pool of three bidders on the SAM.gov website.

