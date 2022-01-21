American Systems Unveils Digital Engineering Lab to Spur Advancements in Avionics Systems R&D

American Systems, a leading IT and engineering solutions company, announced the formation of a Digital Engineering Lab as part of the firm’s Independent Research and Development initiatives in support of advancing their avionics systems prototype development capabilities.

The DE Lab, located in Lexington Park, Maryland, brings together the high-fidelity models (Digital Twins) of aircraft and aircraft systems into a single integrated environment to facilitate faster development of avionics systems at lower costs, with reduced risks, and higher quality to support the warfighter.

Utilizing Model-Based Systems Engineering processes and tools, the DE Lab digitally integrates design and test activities with system requirements—speeding the process from design to qualification. The DE Lab provides extensive automated test and verification capabilities and includes real-time Software-In-the Loop as well as Hardware-In-the Loop capabilities. Additionally, the DE Lab is designed to support a program’s entire life cycle to include production and sustainment activities.

“Our Pax River DE Lab has enabled us to rapidly develop safety-critical software and hardware for flight control applications,” said Anthony Beamon, VP of the firm’s Engineering and Analytical Solutions Directorate. “It is the foundation of our avionics DE capabilities and will enable us to expand into markets where these capabilities can meet our warfighter’s needs.”

With over 40 years of experience in aircraft engineering, the company provides analysis, design, and development of aircraft flight controls and avionics systems for U.S. military and commercial customers.

The new DE Lab is an extension of American Systems’ other efforts in bringing forth digital engineering expertise in alignment with the Department of Defense’s Digital Engineering Strategy to modernize our defense systems and maintain our Nation’s military advantage. More information can be found at: https://www.americansystems.com/digital-engineering

About American Systems

Founded in 1975, American Systems is an Engineering and IT solutions provider and one of the top 100 employee-owned companies in the United States, with approximately 1,600 employees nationwide. Based in the Washington, D.C., suburb of Chantilly, VA, the company provides Enterprise IT, Acquisition and Lifecycle Support, Engineering and Analysis, Test & Evaluation, and Training Solutions to DOD, Intel, and civilian government customers. For more information, visit: www.AmericanSystems.com .

