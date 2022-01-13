Applied Energetics Names Mary O’Hara as General Counsel, Chief Legal Officer

Applied Energetics has appointed Mary O’Hara, a member of its board of directors, to serve as the aerospace and defense company’s general counsel and chief legal officer.

O’Hara, a nearly-three-decade private law practitioner with experience in securities, corporate and commercial law, previously worked with Applied Energetics as an outside counsel, the Tucson, Arizona-headquartered company said Wednesday.

She previously worked with law firms Masur Griffitts Avidor, Hodgson Russ, Norton Rose Fullbright and Mayer Brown.

“With her extensive legal and public company experience, and having worked as outside counsel to the Company for many years, Mary brings the skill set required to strengthen our corporate infrastructure, SEC reporting and contract review process,” said Gregory Quarles, CEO of Applied Energetics.

The appointment comes at the same time as the company’s decision to extend the term of one of its advisers, Science Applications International Corp. business development executive Chris Donaghey.