Army INSCOM Issues RFI for I2TS-Next IT Support Program

U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command is seeking information on potential sources that can provide information technology services in support of INSCOM’s mission in 35 geographical locations.

The command considers awarding a 60-month contract for the INSCOM IT Support Services‐Next program, according to a request for information published Dec. 21.

Under the I2TS-Next program, the contractor should provide a full range of technical and sustainment services for command, control, communications, computers and information management or C4IM networks, software, hardware and specialized tools to ensure continuous delivery of services to Army INSCOM customers within and outside the contiguous U.S.

INSCOM is requesting information on the capability of potential vendors to provide the required services.

These services include network operations; operational maintenance; storage management; service desk; equipment installation; application maintenance; web services; communications; engineering; technical writers; project management; and IT logistics.

“For I2TS‐Next, the Government is seeking industry feedback on innovative and alternative solutions from how the previous contract was operated and structured. The intent is not to exceed 435 [contract manpower equivalents] across the 35 geographical locations,” the notice reads.

Responses to the RFI are due Jan. 14.