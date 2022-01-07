Army Picks 10 Companies for Small Business Prototyping Projects

The U.S. Army will invest $15 million in 10 small businesses for technology transition projects that encompass weapons, information systems and engineering sciences.

The Army said Tuesday it will award each company up to $1.7 million under the Small Business Innovation Research program as the service branch seeks new technologies in the areas of information processing, sensing, microelectronics, phototonics and weapon systems, as well as chemical, biological and nuclear defense.

Each project will run for 18 months to cover conceptualization and prototyping activities. Specific proposals include high-performance optical fibers, an automatic gun location system and an aviator helmet.

“These technologies are essential for the next generation of Army live-synthetic training capabilities, which have significant potential to substantially lower sustainment costs over many decades of ownership,” said Frank Tucker from Army Combat Capabilities Development Command’s Soldier Center.

The selected companies are:

Aquila

Architecture Technology

Aura Technologies

IRFlex

Luna Innovations

Psiber Data Systems

Tau Technologies

Titenn

Triton Systems

Zeus Research and Technology

The Army also held seven new solicitations for artificial intelligence projects. These opportunities were open for proposals through Jan. 4.