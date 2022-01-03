Army Soliciting Bids for Construction of USAF’s Next Gen C2 Platform Facility

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is seeking proposals for the construction of an operations facility in support of the Advanced Battle Management System, the U.S. Air Force’s next-generation command and control platform.

The future contractor would build a secure compartmentalized information facility in Warner Robins, Georgia, under an award potentially valued between $25 million and $100 million, USACE said Thursday in a SAM.gov notice.

The resulting SCIF must adhere to force protection requirements and comply with applicable USAF and Department of Defense design standards.

The facility is envisioned to feature a 180-rack server room, utility lines, communication infrastructure, standby power generators and an uninterruptible power supply. The effort would also include the implementation of exterior utilities, access pavements and fire protection.

Interested parties may submit proposals through Feb. 15.