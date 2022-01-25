Army Vet Bernard Champoux Joins Castellum Advisory Board

Bernard Champoux, a retired U.S. Army officer with almost four decades of military experience, has been named to the advisory board of Sweden-based technology company Castellum.

He will serve as part of a group offering expertise in the areas of business, information technology, cybersecurity and government in support of Castellum’s growth, the company said Monday.

Champoux previously helped Hanwha Defense establish a U.S.-focused business over a span of four years.

His career also includes consultancy work for Analytical Services, CENTRA Technology, the Defense Science Board, L3Harris Technologies and Lockheed Martin.

During his time with the Army, the military veteran commanded platoons, toured with rangers and led the 25th Infantry Division in Iraq. He also served as the executive officer to U.S. Southern Command’s commander in chief; the executive assistant to the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s vice chairman; and the deputy and chief of legislative liaison under the Office of the Secretary of the Army.

Castellum offers a range of technology services including those in IT, software engineering and cybersecurity areas.