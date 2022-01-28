Army Vet Francis Beaudette Named to Sigma Defense Advisory Board; Matt Jones Quoted

Francis Beaudette, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant general, has joined the board of advisers at Sigma Defense Systems.

He and other members of the advisory board will provide strategic guidance as Sigma Defense advances innovation and growth initiatives and expands the company’s platforms to meet the needs of Department of Defense clients, the company said Thursday.

Beaudette’s “understanding of technology, tactical communications and the requirements of today’s warfighter will help us develop and deploy next generation technology to help ensure mission success,” said Sigma Defense CEO Matt Jones.

Beaudette’s 32-year military career included time as commanding general of Army Special Operations Command and 1st Special Forces Command, assistant commanding general of Joint Special Operations Command and deputy commanding general of the 1st Armored Division.

The company’s advisory board members also include Scott Ritchie and Thor James, co-founders of Sigma Defense, and John Lyons, CEO of Solute, a San Diego-based software development and systems engineering company that Sigma Defense acquired in January.