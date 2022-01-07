BAE Wins Potential $101M Contract for Navy Destroyer Ship Modernization Services

BAE Systems will help the U.S. Navy update and maintain the USS Mitscher guided-missile destroyer under a potential $101.2 million docking selected restricted availability contract.

The Arleigh Burke-class vessel is scheduled to undergo a docking selected restricted availability program at BAE’s shipyard in Norfolk, Virginia, starting in March, the company said Thursday.

Contractor work will involve a dry-docking process, underwater hull preservation efforts and the modernization of USS Mitscher’s Aegis combat system. Additionally, the company will refresh command-and-control systems and renovate the living quarters for the ship crew.

The competitively awarded contract has an initial value of $1.9 million and the company expects to complete services in April 2023.

Separately, BAE won positions on a pair of multiple-award Navy contracts worth $977.4 million combined for maintenance support to the service branch’s non-nuclear surface combatant and amphibious ships that are visiting or homeported in Norfolk, Virginia.