Booz Allen EVP Greg Wenzel Recognized With 4th Consecutive Wash100 Award

Executive Mosaic has included Greg Wenzel, an executive vice president at Booz Allen Hamilton, in the 2022 class of Wash100 Award recipients for his continued efforts to drive growth for the defense practice of the McLean, Virginia-based management and information technology consulting firm. His fourth consecutive Wash100 recognition builds on his 2021 win that, according to Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson, underscored his drive and expertise in the development of Department of Defense capabilities.

Visit GovCon Wire to read Wenzel’s full profile and don’t forget to cast your votes for him and other GovCon leaders on Wash100.com, where you can also learn more about the history of the award and its latest class of winners.

Executive Mosaic congratulates Wenzel and the Booz Allen team on their Wash100 Award. His leadership in net-centric defense architecture development is among the qualities that Executive Mosaic is honored to recognize.

About the Wash100 Award

This year represents the ninth annual Wash100 award selection. The Wash100 is the premier group of private and public sector leaders selected by Executive Mosaic’s organizational and editorial leadership as the most influential leaders in the GovCon sector. These leaders demonstrate skills in leadership, innovation, reliability, achievement, and vision. Visitors to wash100.com can sign in and vote for the executives they believe will have the greatest impact on government contracting in the coming year.