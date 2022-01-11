Former Dovel Exec Hitesh Vashistha Named Chief Growth Officer at Cadmus

Strategic and technical consultancy firm Cadmus has added Hitesh Vashistha, formerly of Dovel Technologies, to its executive leadership team as chief growth officer.

In his new role, Vashistha is slated to lead purpose-driven corporate growth and strategy in support of its mission and vision, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based firm said Tuesday.

Ian Kline, president and CEO of Cadmus, cited Vashistha’s extensive experience in fostering growth in markets where the firm’s presence is making increasing impacts. Kline added that Vashistha will help expand Cadmus’ outreach to its clients.

Vashistha brings to Cadmus over 25 years of work experience in conceptualizing, analyzing and executing strategic growth initiatives. Prior to leading corporate growth at Dovel, he held positions at Perspecta, ICF and Northrop Grumman.

“Throughout Cadmus’ history, the company’s mission and vision have enabled breakthroughs that have had meaningful, long-term impacts on our clients’ missions,” said Vashistha, going on to emphasize that he anticipates upholding the firm’s values while creating new growth opportunities.

Cadmus finds itself at increasing demand from markets such as strategic electrification and climate resilience. It also received a majority investment from private equity firm CI Capital in September 2021.

Vashistha’s addition comes after a number of new hires and role changes to Cadmus’ executive leadership team in November, including Neil Veilleux’s appointment as vice president in the energy services sector, Dawn-Marie Gray as VP of diversity, equity and inclusion, and Chudi Ekpunobi as VP of accounting and controller.