Carahsoft to Offer Bright Pattern’s Call Center Software to Government Clients

Carahsoft Technology has entered into a new partnership with Bright Pattern to market the latter’s artificial intelligence-powered cloud-based contact center software to its public sector customers.

According to a joint press release published Tuesday, Carahsoftas a master government aggregator, will offer the Bright Pattern Cloud Contact Center platform through its federal, state and local government contract vehicles and reseller partners.

Cloud Contact Center features omnichannel communication, conversational interactive voice response, customizable self-service options and AI quality assurance. The capabilities are meant to support the upgrade of call center operations of government agencies.

“With the addition of Bright Pattern to our offerings, government agencies now have access to an all-in-one cloud-based solution that enables users to simplify and manage their multichannel call center operations to improve customer satisfaction,” said Evan Slack, director of sales for emerging cloud and virtualization technologies at Carahsoft.

The cloud technology is currently available through Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, ITES-SW2, NASPO, OMNIA, The Quilt, and E&I contracts.