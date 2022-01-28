Carahsoft to Offer Talend’s Data Management Platform to Government Customers

Carahsoft Technology will distribute Talend’s Data Fabric platform to help government agencies meet data privacy and quality requirements in support of U.S. citizens.

The partnership between the two companies aims to assist federal, state and local agencies in pursuing digital transformation and enhancing use of data to augment citizen-facing services, Carahsoft said Thursday.

Talend Data Fabric is designed to unify data integration, governance and integrity activities in a single platform.

Federal agencies may now access the platform via Carahsoft’s contracts with NASA’s Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V program and the U.S. Army’s Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 initiative.

The platform is also available to state and local agencies through Carahsoft’s agreements with the National Association of State Procurement Officials, OMNIA Partners and the New York state’s general services office.

Carahsoft will extend Talend’s sales and marketing efforts to help the public sector learn more about the latter company’s products, according to a Talend executive.