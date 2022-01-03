in News, Technology

Coast Guard Seeks Proposals for PaaS Admissions Tech for Service Academy

Coast Guard Seeks Proposals for PaaS Admissions Tech for Service Academy - top government contractors - best government contracting event

The U.S. Coast Guard has released a request for proposals for commercial technology capable of storing and assessing admissions data in support of a service academy division.

According to the SAM.gov notice, the U.S. Coast Guard Academy is looking for a platform-as-a-service admissions technology built to support marketing, communications and recruitment, online admission selection and enrollment processes.

The Admissions Division uses a PaaS system hosted by Campus Management and consists of modules for customer relationship management, online application and admission decision management platform.

USCGA wants a technology that can address challenges in the process by introducing an integrated system for online application, fee collection and admission management.

The government is anticipated to award a contract with a one-year base period of performance and nine option years.

Interested parties can respond to the RFP until Jan. 20.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

Coast Guard AcademyGovconPaaSplatform-as-a-serviceU.S. Coast Guard

NDIA's Mark Lewis: Hypersonic Tech Could Bring New Military Capabilities - top government contractors - best government contracting event

NDIA’s Mark Lewis: Hypersonic Tech Could Bring New Military Capabilities
Report: Up to Half of Pentagon Spending on Afghanistan Conflict Went to Contractors - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Report: Up to Half of Pentagon Spending on Afghanistan Conflict Went to Contractors