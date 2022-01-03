Coast Guard Seeks Proposals for PaaS Admissions Tech for Service Academy

The U.S. Coast Guard has released a request for proposals for commercial technology capable of storing and assessing admissions data in support of a service academy division.

According to the SAM.gov notice, the U.S. Coast Guard Academy is looking for a platform-as-a-service admissions technology built to support marketing, communications and recruitment, online admission selection and enrollment processes.

The Admissions Division uses a PaaS system hosted by Campus Management and consists of modules for customer relationship management, online application and admission decision management platform.

USCGA wants a technology that can address challenges in the process by introducing an integrated system for online application, fee collection and admission management.

The government is anticipated to award a contract with a one-year base period of performance and nine option years.

Interested parties can respond to the RFP until Jan. 20.