Commerce Seeks Info on Programs to Further Build Up Chip Industry; Gina Raimondo Quoted

The Department of Commerce is soliciting information to inform the planning and development of potential programs meant to strengthen the U.S. semiconductor industry.

The agency wants feedback on a potential financial assistance program that would offer funding to private companies or public-private consortia via a competitive process as part of efforts to incentivize the expansion, modernization or construction of semiconductor production facilities and related infrastructure, according to a request for information published Monday.

The department is also asking insights on a National Semiconductor Technology Center, advanced packaging manufacturing program and the chip industry’s workforce development needs.

“The United States faces both an immediate supply shortage that’s driving up prices and a long-term threat to America’s economic and national security if we don’t increase domestic supply of chips,” said Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

“As demand for semiconductors will only increase, we need smart, strategic investments to shore up our domestic supply chain – and we need it now,” added Raimondo.

Responses to the RFI are due March 25.