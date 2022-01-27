Datadog Cloud Monitoring Platform Certified at FedRAMP Moderate Impact Level

Datadog has secured clearance under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program for a platform offering designed to help government customers monitor information technology applications as they transition to cloud infrastructure.

The Department of Veterans Affairs acted as the company’s sponsor agency for FedRAMP authorization of its cloud observability platform at the moderate impact level, Datadog said Wednesday.

The platform is built to help organizations gain visibility into mission-critical apps and analyze computing environments that will support their cloud migration strategies.

Forty federal agencies are listed on the FedRAMP marketplace as granters of authority to operate to Datadog, the company noted.

FedResults helps distribute Datadog’s offering to the public sector market and Amazon Web Services works with the cloud monitoring company in efforts to help sector customers carry out cloud migration projects.