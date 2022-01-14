Dave Dacquino, Dawne Hickton Named to PSC’s Executive Committee; PV Puvvada Joins Association’s Board

TYSONS CORNER, VA, Jan. 14, 2022 — Dave Dacquino, CEO of Serco Inc., and Dawne Hickton, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Jacobs’ critical mission solutions business, were added to the executive committee of the Professional Services Council while PV Puvvada, CEO of NetImpact Strategies, was appointed as one of the five new members of the board of directors of the trade association, GovCon Wire reported Tuesday.

Dacquino and Hickton will serve a one-year term while Puvvada will have up to three years of board membership. All three executives were previous Wash100 awardees.

