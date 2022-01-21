in Contract Awards, News

DCS Receives $77M Air Force Contract to Support Fighter Testing

DCS Corporation has secured a five-year, $77 million contract to help the Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center plan testing activities.

The company said Thursday it will draft and edit test plans, manage data and plan analysis activities to support operational test capabilities under AFOTEC’s Fighter Test Services program.

Work under the contract will take place at Nellis and Edwards Air Force Bases, as well as at Yuma Marine Corps Air Station.

“We are thrilled to deliver our support to a new customer and assist in Operational Test and Evaluation as it is crucial part of staying at the cutting edge of technology and maintaining air, space and cyberspace superiority,” said Larry Egbert, executive vice president at DCS.

