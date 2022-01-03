in Contract Awards, News

Development Seed to Support NASA’s Science Data Systems

Development Seed to Support NASA's Science Data Systems - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Development Seed has secured a potential $24.7 million contract to help simplify scientific data processing at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Alabama.

The Washington, D.C.-based company will perform support work on scientific information systems and help the center address barriers to utilization of Earth observation data under the performance-based NOVEL Technologies contract, the agency said Friday.

NASA also expects the company to support objectives of the Interagency Implementation and Advance Concepts Team, a program designed to encourage cross-community collaboration and integration of the agency’s Earth science datasets into application workflows.

The firm-fixed price contract has a base period of nine months and work could extend for another four years if all options are exercised.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

Development SeedGovconMarshall Space Flight CenterNASANew Rights GroupNOVEL Technologies contractscience data system

Army Soliciting Bids for Construction of USAF's Next Gen C2 Platform Facility - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Army Soliciting Bids for Construction of USAF’s Next Gen C2 Platform Facility
ACT Awarded SBIR Phase 2 Funds to Develop Thermal Control Tech for NASA - top government contractors - best government contracting event

ACT Awarded SBIR Phase 2 Funds to Develop Thermal Control Tech for NASA