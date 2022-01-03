Development Seed to Support NASA’s Science Data Systems

Development Seed has secured a potential $24.7 million contract to help simplify scientific data processing at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Alabama.

The Washington, D.C.-based company will perform support work on scientific information systems and help the center address barriers to utilization of Earth observation data under the performance-based NOVEL Technologies contract, the agency said Friday.

NASA also expects the company to support objectives of the Interagency Implementation and Advance Concepts Team, a program designed to encourage cross-community collaboration and integration of the agency’s Earth science datasets into application workflows.

The firm-fixed price contract has a base period of nine months and work could extend for another four years if all options are exercised.