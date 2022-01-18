Dewberry Appoints Sagar Deshpande as Senior Geospatial Technology Manager

Sagar Deshpande, a licensed professional civil engineer and surveyor with more than 20-year industry experience, has been appointed to serve as a senior geospatial technology manager at Dewberry.

He will be based at Dewberry’s office in Fairfax, Virginia, and will help manage remote sensing operations and lidar production, the professional services firm said Monday.

Prior to joining Dewberry, Deshpande worked as an associate professor and program coordinator of the surveying engineering program at the Pennsylvania State University.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Deshpande owns an engineering company based in Dallas, Pennsylvania. He also previously served as an assistant professor and taught courses in advanced photogrammetry, remote sensing and fundamentals of surveying.

The new Dewberry executive is a member of the American Society of Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing.