Dive Technologies Secures DARPA Funding to Support Underwater Vehicle Commercialization; Sam Russo Quoted

Dive Technologies has received a grant from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to help bring its defense-focused autonomous underwater vehicles to the commercial market.

The Boston, Massachusetts-based company said Thursday the Embedded Entrepreneurship Initiative award will finance its development of commercialization strategies, establishment of connections within the industry and recruitment of supporting entrepreneurs.

Dive will work with innovation company IQT Emerge as a partner in introducing its underwater technologies to the commercial scene.

“This grant, and the ability to work more closely with DARPA and EEI, will accelerate our ability to grow as an organization, scale our business and technology, and deliver something truly game changing to the defense and commercial markets,” said Sam Russo, co-founder and chief security officer at Dive.

Currently, Dive offers a commercial AUV named DIVE-LD through a robot-as-a-service approach. The technology is designed for collecting seafloor data at depths of up to 6,000 meters, conducting oil and gas pipeline inspections and other applications.