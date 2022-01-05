DOE Issues RFI for Consolidated Service Center Records Digitization Program

The Department of Energy is seeking information on potential vendors that can help the office of science’s consolidated service center digitize paper records and can provide a records management application.

CSC wants the application to be hosted in a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program-certified cloud platform and to store, track and maintain digital records in accordance with best practices and rules associated with federal records management processes, according to a request for information posted Tuesday on SAM.gov.

The center has 5,032 boxes of paper records and wants them to be scanned, indexed and stored through the records management app.

The Records Digitization program’s scope includes project management, records management app design, business analysis, configuration, customization, data migration, testing, training, implementation and activities related to transitioning operations and maintenance of systems to a follow-on support contractor and the government, according to the performance work statement.

Interested stakeholders should include in their responses their experience with the federal records management lifecycle, their insights on the contract type and experience in providing digitization services.

The department plans to award a firm-fixed-price contract with a performance period of 18 months to two years.

Responses to the RFI are due Jan. 24.