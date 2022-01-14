eGain Cloud Service Receives FedRAMP Authorization

A suite of software as a service offerings from cloud platform provider eGain has received authorization at moderate impact level under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.

The Sunnyvale, California-based company said Wednesday its cloud service is now listed in the FedRAMP Marketplace and is meant to help agencies enhance their customer experience through digital transformation technologies such as automation and analytics.

eGain’s authorization was sponsored by the Internal Revenue Service, which is using the company’s offerings in support of its taxpayer experience modernization efforts.

“Digitalization of government is a priority for the Biden administration and we look forward to partnering with innovative agencies like the IRS in this mission,” said Ashu Roy, CEO of eGain.