Kim Harrington Joins Belcan as Digital Solutions SVP

Kim Harrington, formerly vice president and head of digital engineering at Bayer AG, has joined Ohio-based engineering services provider Belcan to serve as senior VP of digital solutions.

She will spearhead digitally focused value creation efforts that support Belcan and its customers, the company said Tuesday.

Harrington holds almost two decades of professional experience in technology areas including cryptographic engineering, augmented and virtual reality, internet of things and artificial intelligence.

Her work has focused on developing digital systems that combine emerging technologies with modern cloud optimization, containerization and software design approaches.

At Bayer AG, Harrington helped develop emerging technology strategies and products that support pharmaceutical, consumer health and crop science applications.