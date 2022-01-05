in Executive Moves, News

Jay Iyengar Named EVP, Chief Technology & Strategic Sourcing Officer at Oshkosh

Jay Iyengar, formerly chief technology and quality officer at CNH Industrial, has joined Oshkosh to serve as executive vice president and chief technology and strategic sourcing officer.

She will oversee efforts to invest in, develop and deploy vehicle technologies, as well as lead sourcing activities aimed at building a supply chain for the delivery of company products, Oshkosh said Tuesday.

Her 30-year professional career includes work across various markets, such as aerospace, automotive, heavy-duty vehicles and agriculture.

She held VP-level roles at power management company Eaton and water technology provider Xylem, where she served as SVP and chief innovation and technology officer.

Oshkosh produces a variety of vehicles, including autonomous ones, each designed for a specific use, such as defense, agriculture and construction.

