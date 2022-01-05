Former Leidos Exec William McGann Joins Quantum Computing Inc. as COO/CTO

William McGann, formerly chief technology officer at a Leidos business, has been named chief operating and technology officer at Quantum Computing Inc., where he will oversee product engineering, technology development and research efforts in his new role.

QCI said Tuesday the three-decade industry veteran will be responsible for driving the company’s quantum software initiatives through innovation.

At Leidos’ security, detection and automation business, McGann helped deliver customer-centric products based on a portfolio of chemistry, physics and software capabilities.

Robert Liscouski, chairman, president and CEO of QCI, said McGann’s experience in software development processes and research in both commercial and government sectors will help the company offer products and services in support of customer needs.

The new QCI COO/CTO also held leadership roles at GE Security, United Technologies Fire and Security, L3Harris Technologies and Ion Track Instruments, an explosives detection company that he founded.