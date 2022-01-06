Fortinet’s Jim Richberg on AI-Enabled Security Platform Approach

Jim Richberg, public sector field chief information security officer at Fortinet, said the government should address security concerns ahead of further adoption of robotic process automation and other related technologies and one way to do that is harnessing artificial intelligence to “power ecosystems or platforms of interoperable security across the federal government.”

“AI-powered instrumentation can produce a network of ‘always-on’ sensors generating data that increasingly mature AI can use to discern what normal and abnormal activities look like and flag anomalies in real time,” Richberg, who is also vice president of information security at Fortinet, wrote in a Nextgov article published Wednesday.

He noted that the AI-enabled security platform approach could provide agencies global visibility into cyberthreats and help them achieve comprehensive security and facilitate implementation of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s zero trust maturity model.

Richberg, former national intelligence manager for cyber at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, explained how the approach could help mitigate the risk of a cyberattack against a government agency’s automated digital technology.

He also highlighted the importance of public-private collaboration in securing an automated future.