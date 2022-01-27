Guidehouse to Support Navy’s Aircraft Logistics Planning

Guidehouse has received a contract for supporting Naval Supply Systems Command efforts to identify opportunities and manage large investments with regard to aircraft sustainment.

The company said Wednesday it will help NAVSUP integrate maintenance, supply planning and operations to produce more accurate logistical forecasts and boost material availability.

Services under the contract will cover every type and model of aircraft accommodated by NAVSUP’s Weapon Systems Support in Philadelphia.

The initiative aims to integrate demand and supply planning processes, determine areas where analytics can help and create scalable initiatives for machine learning data.

Guidehouse has supported the Naval Aviation Enterprise for almost six years now.