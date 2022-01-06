HII, Sea Machines Demo Integrated Autonomous Tech for Unmanned Surface Vessel

Huntington Ingalls Industries has demonstrated an unmanned surface vessel carrying a Technical Solutions division-made open architecture collaborative autonomy and mission planning systems integrated with the SM300 autonomous piloting technology of Sea Machines Robotics.

HII said Wednesday its offerings showcased the capabilities to manage mission delegation and enable inter-vehicle partnership for the test USV, as well as provide system information for SM300’s navigation responsibilities at the Virginia coast.

“The integration was seamless and illustrates the immense potential for our open architecture autonomy to work collaboratively with other autonomous systems,” noted Duane Fotheringham, president of HII Technical Solutions’ unmanned systems business group.

HII and Sea Machines plan to market various autonomy complexity levels using their systems to fit different operational needs. The military shipbuilding giant is a minority share investor of the latter company.