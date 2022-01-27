Honeywell Invests in RapidSOS Emergency Response Data System

Honeywell International has made an investment of an undisclosed sum and partnered with public safety company RapidSOS to support a data platform first responders and emergency centers use to gather crisis information.

As part of the partnership, Honeywell said Wednesday it will integrate its technologies with the RapidSOS emergency response data platform to speed up communications with emergency centers and secure the information being transmitted.

Used by over 5,200 communications centers around the world, the data system links 911 agencies with more than 400 million devices to collect pertinent information for rescue efforts such as the incident location, type of hazard and severity.

“This investment in RapidSOS helps to further our efforts to improve both the quality of information shared and the time it takes for first responders to arrive at an emergency, potentially saving more lives,” said Jurgen van Goethem, president of commercial fire and security for Honeywell Building Technologies.

The investment follows Honeywell’s recent acquisition of alerting and dispatch communications systems provider US Digital Designs.