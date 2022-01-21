HPE’s Aruba Subsidiary Cloud Networking Platform Gets FedRAMP Authorization; Dolan Sullivan Quoted

A Hewlett Packard Enterprise subsidiary can now provide its cloud-based networking platform to government customers after securing product approval from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.

Aruba’s Central software-as-a-service offering is designed to help organizations manage information technology networks from a single dashboard, the HPE-owned business said Thursday.

“We’re seeing our government customers migrate an increasing number of workloads to public, private, and hybrid cloud environments, and this is placing an increased emphasis on FedRAMP compliance,” said Dolan Sullivan, vice president of Aruba’s federal business.

Sullivan added the business incorporates security into its portfolio and intends to assist customer agencies in network modernization efforts.

The Central platform functions as the Aruba Edge Services Platform’s single point of control and includes artificial intelligence-powered analytics, connected device security profiling and metadata features.