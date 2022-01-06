in News

Infoscitex Completes Dayton, Ohio HQ Expansion

Technology and engineering services provider Infoscitex has completed a 5,000-square-foot expansion of its corporate office in Dayton, Ohio.

Infoscitex said Wednesday its newly renovated and expanded headquarters, which is opposite the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, features conference rooms and cube spaces for collaborative work.

The DCS subsidiary employs personnel who provide support to various government customers such as the Air Force Research Laboratory, Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation & Missile Center and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.

In May 2021, the business won a pair of seven-year, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts worth $243 million combined to develop aerospace systems and conduct multidomain operations analysis for the Air Force.

