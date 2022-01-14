Intelsat Buys 2 Thales Alenia Space-Built Software-Defined Satellites for 5G Network

Intelsat has agreed to acquire two software-defined satellites from a joint venture of Thales and Leonardo for its planned 5G network.

The two satellites from Thales Alenia Space will join the other two software-defined spacecraft that Intelsat procured from Airbus – Intelsat 42 and Intelsat 43 and are expected to be in service in 2025, Intelsat said Wednesday.

“With the addition of Intelsat 41 and Intelsat 44, in partnership with Thales Alenia Space, Intelsat will blanket the earth with software-defined satellites, progressing the world’s first global 5G software-defined network, designed to unify the global telecoms ecosystem,” said Intelsat CEO Stephen Spengler.

Thales Alenia Space will build IS-41 and IS-44 based on its Space Inspire product line to facilitate telecommunications services reconfiguration, deliver improved video broadcasting services and meet broadband connectivity demand through in-orbit adjustments.

The agreement with Thales Alenia Space enables Intelsat to add high-speed connectivity across Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East for government and commercial mobility services.