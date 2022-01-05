ServiceNow’s Jonathan Alboum Outlines Ways to Keep Government’s Digital Transformation Momentum

Jonathan Alboum, principal digital strategist for the federal government at ServiceNow, said agencies must focus on hybrid workforce development, vaccine management and tracking and digital services adoption to sustain its momentum in digital transformation.

Alboum wrote in an article Nextgov published Tuesday that the federal government has accelerated its digital transformation efforts and technology adoption in the last two years to continue to provide citizen services and improve workforce productivity amid the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on federal operations.

The government supported telework to avoid work disruption during the earlier days of the pandemic and federal agencies will likely enforce a hybrid working environment in the future despite the return to traditional office spaces, Alboum added.

He suggested that federal agencies invest in conference room technology, deploy cloud-based platforms and use automated systems to maintain staff productivity and engagement.

Moreover, agencies are encouraged to employ tools to track the vaccination status of their employees to curb the spread of the COVID-19 delta and omicron variants that cause cases to rise again.

“By partnering with trusted technology partners to record the vaccine status of employees rather than creating their own systems, they can avoid unnecessary data silos and security risks and benefit from industry-driven innovations, like the use of smart health cards,” Alboum said.

The tech executive also envisions an increase in the adoption of cloud systems, robotic process automation, artificial intelligence and other emerging technology as the federal government looks for ways to deliver enhanced digital services for citizens and employees.