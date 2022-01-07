in Executive Moves, News

Former DHA Official Jonathan Miller Named Principal at Cornerstone Government Affairs

Former DHA Official Jonathan Miller Named Principal at Cornerstone Government Affairs - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Jonathan Miller, formerly chief of staff for a Defense Health Agency directorate, has joined Cornerstone Government Affairs as a principal tasked to help expand the company’s defense health practice.

Miller brings to Cornerstone’s federal government relations team over 12 years of experience in planning, programming, budgeting and executing medical research and development efforts in the defense health sector, Cornerstone said Tuesday.

He most recently served as chief of staff for the DHA Research and Development Directorate, responsible for the agency’s Defense Health Program investments in operational medicine, medical simulation and other areas.

Miller also held positions overseeing sensory system traumatic injury studies and congressionally mandated medicine investigations at the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command.

“In addition to his stellar reputation, he is a recognized expert in the defense health space and will add immediate value to our clients and the firm,” said Geoff Gonella, president and managing director of Cornerstone.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

Cornerstone Government AffairsDefense Health AgencyGeoff GonellaGovconJonathan Millerusamrdc

Army Picks 10 Companies for Small Business Prototyping Projects - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Army Picks 10 Companies for Small Business Prototyping Projects
NAVFAC Drafting Potential $495M IDIQ for Environmental Remediation Services - top government contractors - best government contracting event

NAVFAC Drafting Potential $495M IDIQ for Environmental Remediation Services