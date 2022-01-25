Juan Zarate, Global Co-Managing Partner & CSO of K2 Integrity, Receives 2nd Wash100 Recognition

Executive Mosaic has inducted Honorable Juan Zarate, global co-managing partner and chief strategy officer of K2 Integrity, into the 2022 edition of the Wash100 Award in recognition of his efforts focused on counterterrorism, financial integrity and cryptocurrency across the government, finance and government contracting sectors.

He first received a Wash100 recognition in 2016 for supporting the development of Financial Integrity Network customers' strategies to counter illicit financing activities.

Zarate is also one of the speakers at the Potomac Officers Club's Digital Currency and National Security Forum on Jan. 27.

Executive Mosaic congratulates Juan Zarate and the K2 Integrity team on their 2022 Wash100 Award. His focus on anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing, digital currencies, financial integrity and risk management is recognized to have impacts in the federal and commercial landscape.

