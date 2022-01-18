AI/ML Engineer Kate Zimmerman Appointed First Chief Data Scientist at HawkEye 360

Kate Zimmerman, a computer engineer specializing in artificial intelligence/machine learning, has been named HawkEye 360’s first chief data scientist.

At HawkEye 360, Zimmerman will develop the company’s data science strategy, drive analytics enhancements and lead a team of scientists in AI/ML product development, the Herndon, Virginia-based radio frequency and geospatial intelligence company said Tuesday.

“With her superior leadership and keen technical vision, Kate is a welcome addition to our team,” commented Tim Pavlick, vice president of product and design at HawkEye 360. Pavlick added that Zimmerman will help expand the company’s terrestrial and maritime analytics capabilities launched over the past year.

Prior to joining HawkEye 360, Zimmerman spent over four years at Amazon Web Services, where she most recently served as senior manager of the company’s Machine Learning Solutions Lab in support of AWS’ intelligence and defense clients. She also worked as a principal deep learning architect and an AI/ML specialist.

Additionally, her work at AWS included partnering with HawkEye 360 to help develop the company’s maritime security and vessel monitoring capabilities using RF data.

Currently, Zimmerman serves as a computer engineer for the U.S. Air Force Reserve, where she focuses on prototyping AI/ML payloads for the U.S. Space Force.

“Having worked with RF data, payloads, and ground systems throughout my career, I see this work as a return to my roots,” Zimmerman said of her new position at HawkEye 360, noting that she looks forward to delivering predictive analytics offerings to the company’s public sector, commercial and humanitarian customers.

Zimmerman is a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy and the U.S. Air Force Institute of Technology. During her service in the Air Force, she notably oversaw the modernization of satellite ground systems to cloud environments.

The new chief data scientist’s appointment follows HawkEye 360’s win of a contract to support the Air Force Research Laboratory in the development of its hybrid space intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance architecture using RF analytics research.